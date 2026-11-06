Friday, November 6, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, November 6, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
06-NOV-2026
PETROL
-9.41 PKR
Rs. 352.59/ltr
DIESEL
-5.56 PKR
Rs. 382.25/ltr
Headlines
Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Babar Azam's angry reaction after dismissal goes viral

A video circulating on social media shows Babar visibly upset as he walked back toward the pavilion after losing his wicket.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan batter Babar Azam reacts in frustration after his dismissal during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam's return to domestic cricket has failed to go as expected after he displayed frustration by smashing his bat onto the pitch following his dismissal during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 match.


A video circulating on social media shows Babar visibly upset as he walked back toward the pavilion after losing his wicket. In a moment of frustration, the former Pakistan captain struck his bat against the pitch.



The footage has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread attention from cricket fans and sparking debate over the batter's on-field conduct.


Babar has recently faced criticism over his performances, and his latest reaction has added to the discussion surrounding his form and temperament.


Cricket fans have expressed mixed reactions to the incident. While some have sympathized with the batter's frustration and the pressure associated with performance expectations, others have questioned his conduct, particularly given his experience as a senior international player.


The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is one of Pakistan's premier domestic cricket competitions, providing players with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and strengthen their chances of earning selection for the national team.


Babar's reaction following his dismissal has now become a major talking point surrounding the tournament.

Recommended

Babar becomes fifth Pakistani batter to score 16,000 international runs

Babar becomes fifth Pakistani batter to score 16,000 international runs
ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach

ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach
Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series

Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series
Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series

Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series
Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match
Wasim Akram criticises Babar Azam's decision to accept Test captaincy

Wasim Akram criticises Babar Azam's decision to accept Test captaincy
King Charles welcomes Pakistan cricket team in London

King Charles welcomes Pakistan cricket team in London

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's Test captain

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's Test captain
ICC announces new ODI rankings, sees shifts in top positions

ICC announces new ODI rankings, sees shifts in top positions
Pakistan likely to recall key players for Australia ODI series

Pakistan likely to recall key players for Australia ODI series
Babar Azam achieves another major career milestone

Babar Azam achieves another major career milestone
Pakistan opts to bowl first against Bangladesh

Pakistan opts to bowl first against Bangladesh