Babar Azam's angry reaction after dismissal goes viral

A video circulating on social media shows Babar visibly upset as he walked back toward the pavilion after losing his wicket.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam reacts in frustration after his dismissal during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam's return to domestic cricket has failed to go as expected after he displayed frustration by smashing his bat onto the pitch following his dismissal during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 match.





A video circulating on social media shows Babar visibly upset as he walked back toward the pavilion after losing his wicket. In a moment of frustration, the former Pakistan captain struck his bat against the pitch.

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The footage has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread attention from cricket fans and sparking debate over the batter's on-field conduct.





Babar has recently faced criticism over his performances, and his latest reaction has added to the discussion surrounding his form and temperament.





Cricket fans have expressed mixed reactions to the incident. While some have sympathized with the batter's frustration and the pressure associated with performance expectations, others have questioned his conduct, particularly given his experience as a senior international player.





The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is one of Pakistan's premier domestic cricket competitions, providing players with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and strengthen their chances of earning selection for the national team.





Babar's reaction following his dismissal has now become a major talking point surrounding the tournament.