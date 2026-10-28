ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach

On the other hand, Pakistan have no player among the top five batters in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) men's ODI rankings, with Babar Azam dropping two places to ninth.

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf 20% of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct during the tri-nation series match against England.





According to the ICC, Rauf's conduct during the match was deemed contrary to the spirit of the game.





The fast bowler was also handed one demerit point for the breach, taking his total to five.





The ICC did not disclose further details about the incident in the announcement.





On the other hand, Pakistan have no player among the top five batters in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) men's ODI rankings, with Babar Azam dropping two places to ninth.





India's Shubman Gill retained the top spot in the batting rankings, while New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell remained second and India's Virat Kohli held third place.





In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan continued to lead the list.





South Africa's Keshav Maharaj climbed one place to second, while Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed slipped one position to third.





Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi improved two places to sixth.





Meanwhile, Haris Rauf suffered a major setback, dropping nine places to 29th in the latest bowling rankings.