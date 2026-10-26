Emmy-winning voice actor Eric Bauza, modern voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dies at 46

Bauza worked for Warner Bros. Animation for 15 years and amassed more than 400 acting credits, including voicing Porky Pig, Road Runner and Tweety.

LOS ANGELES: Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor who served as the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has died. He was 46.





Bauza died at home from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. His family announced the death in a statement posted to his Instagram account.





"Eric Bauza, Emmy award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly," the family wrote. "More details to come."





Bauza worked for Warner Bros. Animation for 15 years and amassed more than 400 acting credits, including voicing Porky Pig, Road Runner and Tweety.





"Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world," Channing Dungey, chair of Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, said in a statement. "He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc."





Dungey added: "Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life. In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family. Our hearts go out to his loved ones."





Born in Scarborough, Toronto, in 1979, Bauza won three Emmy Awards for his work on "Teen Titans Go!", "Bugs Bunny Builders" and "Looney Tunes Cartoons."





This year he voiced characters in "Rick and Morty," "Superkitties," "Minions & Monsters" and "Avatar: Seven Havens." At the time of his death, he was in pre-production for "Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical" and "The Dragon Masters."





In August, Bauza attended the Los Angeles premiere of the live-action/animation hybrid film "Coyote vs. Acme."





Christopher DeFaria, a film producer, screenwriter and former voice actor who worked with Bauza on "Coyote vs. Acme," told Variety the voice actor would be remembered for his "incredible impact."





"He's a voiceover artist for animated characters that have historic precedents and roles, and somehow out of that, he carved out a place in this business," DeFaria said. "And this past year, he had such an incredible impact, both on our movie, of course, but also on bringing attention to this amazing art form."