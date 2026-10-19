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Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area

Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner made her first appearance on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kylie Jenner steals the spotlight in Victoria’s Secret’s

Kylie Jenner set the fashion world buzzing with a dazzling runway debut at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, wearing a record-breaking Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million.


The reality TV star and Kylie Cosmetics founder stole the spotlight in the show-stopping design, marking the return of one of the brand’s most iconic fashion traditions after an eight-year break.


Jenner made her first appearance on the Victoria’s Secret runway at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 18, turning heads in a diamond-covered bra paired with oversized white angel wings and a sheer silver-white miniskirt. Her sparkling look quickly became one of the night’s biggest talking points, sending fans into an excited frenzy.

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, with one fan writing, “She was the best angel of the night,” while another gushed, “You’re such a diva and so iconic.”


The record-setting piece was created in collaboration with luxury jeweler Jacob & Co. and features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a stunning 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its center. Weighing around four pounds, the dazzling design took 15 master artisans more than 1,000 hours to complete by hand.


The appearance also drew attention from the front row, where Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were spotted cheering her on. Their proud reactions added another memorable moment to a night packed with fashion, glamour and star power.

Victoria’s Secret Chief Creative Officer Adam Selman praised the collaboration, highlighting the bold and personal approach behind the extraordinary piece. The design transforms a traditional lingerie silhouette into a spectacular work of fine jewelry, combining craftsmanship with runway drama.


First introduced in 1996, the Fantasy Bra became a symbol of luxury and prestige, worth $1 million, worn by supermodels including Claudia Schiffer, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen. The tradition paused after Elsa Hosk wore the 2018 edition.


Following the fashion show’s return in 2024, the 2026 edition has brought the legendary creation back into the spotlight with its highest reported price tag yet. With thousands of diamonds catching the runway lights, Jenner’s surprise debut delivered a headline-making fashion moment and set a new benchmark for the show’s extravagant legacy.

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