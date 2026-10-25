Islamabad to host Pakistan tourism and family festival from Nov. 6-8

The agreement aims to promote tourism and business opportunities while supporting the festival’s organization.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said greater international exposure was essential to attracting foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will showcase its cultural diversity and tourism potential through a three-day festival in Islamabad from Nov. 6-8, 2026 as government officials and business leaders seek to attract visitors and investment and strengthen the country’s international image.





The 2nd Pakistan Tourism, Sports & Family Festival 2026 will take place at Pakistan Sports Complex, bringing together tourism attractions, sporting competitions, cultural performances, traditional crafts, food stalls and family entertainment. Organizers expect about 150,000 visitors to attend the event.





Adviser to the Prime Minister on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan announced the festival during a ceremony at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ICCI and the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).





The agreement aims to promote tourism and business opportunities while supporting the festival’s organization and showcasing Pakistan as a destination for international visitors and investors.





Yasir Ilyas Khan said tourism development required collective efforts from government agencies and private-sector stakeholders. He described tourism as an opportunity to create economic opportunities and build a more prosperous and stable Pakistan for future generations.





The festival will feature activities such as paragliding, rock climbing, tent pegging, a vintage car show and hot air balloons alongside cultural performances and family-oriented attractions.





Yasir Ilyas Khan said greater international exposure was essential to attracting foreign tourists and demonstrating Pakistan’s ability to host major cultural, musical and sporting events.





He proposed involving Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad to invite international content creators who could promote the country’s attractions to global audiences.





ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia said Pakistan had significant tourism potential beyond Islamabad, particularly in northern destinations such as Swat, Chitral, Gilgit and Skardu.





He called for better air connectivity and tourism infrastructure alongside stronger international marketing to attract more foreign visitors, particularly from Arab countries.





Zikria Akbar Zia said the sector could generate substantial economic benefits through investment in tourism facilities and stronger cooperation between public institutions and private businesses.





He emphasized that professional management and sustainable tourism practices were essential to developing Pakistan into a competitive international destination.





He also highlighted the connection between tourism and trade, saying exhibitions, conferences and festivals could bring together investors, entrepreneurs and business communities to expand commercial ties.





Describing the approach as “Trade through Travel,” Zia said tourism-related events could help promote investment and strengthen economic cooperation.





ICCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha said tourism was an important economic sector capable of creating jobs, attracting investment and supporting entrepreneurship.





He stressed the need to improve tourism infrastructure and encourage greater private-sector participation.





ICCI Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan Swati said the chamber would encourage its members to participate in the festival and provide promotional and coordination support.





He said the partnership with PTDC could also create opportunities for local businesses and young people.





Former ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood welcomed the initiative and said such events could help promote Pakistan’s tourism resources and strengthen its international image.





He also emphasized the importance of involving the business community in efforts to expand domestic and international tourism.





The ceremony was attended by ICCI Executive Committee members, business leaders and representatives of the hospitality and hotel industry.





Organizers say the festival will provide a platform to showcase Pakistan’s cultural heritage and recreational attractions while creating opportunities for tourism investment, business development and international engagement.