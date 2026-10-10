ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members

The speakers congratulated the newly elected officials and recognized Bakhtawari’s contributions to Islamabad and its business community.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) plans to establish a foundation and trust to support its members, newly elected President Muhammad Zakaria Akbar Zia announced.





He also praised former ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for his contributions to Islamabad and its business community, calling him an ambassador for the federal capital. He credited Bakhtawari with supporting efforts to make the city cleaner, greener and more attractive while improving public facilities.





Zakaria Akbar Zia made the remarks during a meeting with presidents of several markets and representatives of trade associations from Islamabad. The delegation, led by Bakhtawari, congratulated Zia, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, Vice President Muhammad Waqas Khan Swati and the chamber’s executive members on taking office.





Zakaria Akbar Zia highlighted Bakhtawari’s work during his time as chamber president and through community welfare projects. These included installing water filtration plants, public restrooms and water coolers in markets, planting thousands of trees and providing computers to educational institutions.





He said the initiatives improved access to essential facilities for traders and residents while helping students access modern educational resources.





Zakaria Akbar Zia added that effective leadership depends on a commitment to public service rather than holding an official position. He said the new chamber leadership would work to improve members’ welfare, strengthen cooperation and address business-related challenges.





Bakhtawari congratulated the incoming leadership and pledged his full support. He called for Islamabad to become a city free of sit-ins and road blockages, warning that it should not be turned into a prison.





He said prolonged marches, demonstrations and road closures caused by shipping containers disrupt commercial activity, lead to financial losses for traders, and create difficulties for employees, students and other residents.





Bakhtawari urged the new ICCI leadership to discuss the issue with the relevant authorities and recommend a designated alternative location for demonstrations. He said such a move could protect the right to peaceful protest while minimizing disruptions to businesses and daily life in the capital.





He also called on the new leadership to take practical steps to address traders’ concerns, improve the business environment and safeguard the interests of the business community.





Former ICCI President and Council Member Khalid Iqbal Malik praised Bakhtawari’s contributions and expressed confidence that the incoming leadership would effectively raise business concerns and help resolve them.





Senior Vice President Chatha said the chamber would pursue meaningful initiatives through unity, consultation and teamwork. He added that the organization would continue to benefit from Bakhtawari’s experience and guidance.





Vice President Swati praised the Bakhtawari family’s longstanding relationship with the business community and its tradition of hospitality. He expressed hope that the new leadership would meet traders’ expectations.





Several business representatives also addressed the gathering, including prominent Tarnol businessman Wajid Ayub; Blue Area President Yousaf Rajput; G-11 President Malik Naeem Awan; E-11 President Zahir Abbasi; and ICCI executive members Abrar-ul-Haq, Syed Imran Bukhari, Sadaf Abbasi and Nageena Khaliq.





The speakers congratulated the newly elected officials and recognized Bakhtawari’s contributions to Islamabad and its business community. They said stronger cooperation between the chamber and market associations could help resolve commercial challenges and encourage economic growth.





ICCI

They also pledged to work together to protect traders' interests, improve facilities in commercial areas and support Islamabad’s economic development.