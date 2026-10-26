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Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran

The planned talks would be the first high-level contact between Iran and all members of the three-nation bloc since Saudi Arabia came under escalating attacks from Yemen's Iran-ali

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Makkah Joint Defence Agreement

DUBAI: Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are set to meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional coordination, Reuters reported.


Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The Turkish head of intelligence will also join, one of the people said.


Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told state TV that Prince Khalid, Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin would visit Tehran for consultations with the council on regional security.


The planned talks would be the first high-level contact between Iran and all members of the three-nation bloc since Saudi Arabia came under escalating attacks from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.


Munir visited Tehran last week, where he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials. During the visit, Iranian officials told him there would be no talks with Washington until Tehran's demands were met, according to Iranian media.


Pakistan has been a key intermediary between the United States and Iran. Earlier mediation efforts helped produce an interim peace agreement in June, but the deal quickly unraveled as fighting between Iran and the United States resumed weeks later.


Saudi Arabia intercepted another wave of missiles and drones on Sunday as fighting with the Houthis continued unabated.


Ministers from the Mecca Pact countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this month and agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.


The Houthi attacks have become an increasingly destabilizing element in the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, turning U.S. ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point in the wider war.


Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.


The agreement's first article says the parties shall use "all necessary means" to eliminate threats to one another's territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognized borders, according to a text seen by Reuters.


Efforts by Turkey's parliament to ratify the agreement began last week and are still underway, while Pakistan approved the pact last week.

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