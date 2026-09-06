Field Marshal Asim Munir reviews Balochistan security, development efforts during Quetta Garrison visit

Field Marshal Asim Munir also praised the professionalism, preparedness and commitment shown by officers and troops serving in the province.

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison on Saturday and met commanders and commanding officers of field formations to review the security situation, operational readiness and development-related efforts in Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir received a detailed briefing on the current security situation in Balochistan and the operational preparedness of formations serving across the province. According to the ISPR, the briefing also included ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in Balochistan. Officials also discussed institutional coordination and support for socio-economic development in the province.

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Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the professionalism, preparedness and commitment shown by officers and troops serving in the province. The army chief emphasized the need for continued cooperation among law enforcement agencies and other state institutions.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed that the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Balochistan remain a key part of the state’s efforts. Upon his arrival in Quetta, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by the Commander Quetta Corps. He then met commanders and commanding officers of field formations during his visit.