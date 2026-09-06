Pakistan's security forces kill 21 'Fitna al-Khawarij' militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

According to the ISPR, four additional militants were killed during two separate clashes in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed 21 militants from Fitna al-Khawarij in separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The operations were carried out in North Waziristan, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan, where security forces targeted militants and foiled an attempted infiltration near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the ISPR, security forces killed 10 militants during an operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan. The military's media wing said the operation followed earlier actions carried out on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. After those operations, security forces detected the presence of additional militants hiding in the area. According to the ISPR, four additional militants were killed during two separate clashes in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR said the continued presence of militants along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was evidence of the failure of the Afghan Taliban regime. According to the military's media wing, the Taliban regime has failed to prevent Afghan territory from being used for terrorism.

The ISPR also said the Afghan Taliban had failed to fulfill their responsibilities regarding effective border management and global counterterrorism obligations. The statement said a sanitization operation was continuing in the area to eliminate more Indian-sponsored militants from Fitna al-Khawarij.

The ISPR said security forces' resolve against what it described as provocative, foreign-sponsored terrorism would continue under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam at full speed. The military's media wing said security forces remained committed and steadfast in defending the country's borders.