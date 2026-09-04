Security forces kill 48 militants in Balochistan operations: ISPR

security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi, killing 36 militants in the operations.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 48 militants affiliated with what the military described as Indian proxies, including Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij, during operations in different parts of Balochistan over the past 48 to 72 hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi, killing 36 militants in the operations.

On Sept. 4, security forces detected and engaged militant movement in Mastung, triggering an intense exchange of fire that killed six Indian sponsored terrorists. A cache of ammunition and improvised explosive devices was also destroyed at the site, ISPR said.

In another operation in the Shaban area of Quetta, troops identified four militant hideouts. Following an exchange of fire, 26 militants were killed, according to ISPR.

Security forces also raided a militant hideout in Kalat and killed two militants. In Bhag, Sibi district, security forces, working with local residents, thwarted an attempted attack on a police station. Two militants were killed during the exchange of fire, ISPR said.

The military said sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the affected areas.

ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative to combat foreign-sponsored terrorism in the country.



