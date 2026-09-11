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Security forces kill four militants, including Afghan national, in Kurram operation

Afghan national Obaidullah Saad among those killed in Sept. 8 intelligence-based operation.

Web Desk September 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kurram district

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed four militants, including Afghan national Obaidullah Saad, in an intelligence-based operation in Kurram district on Sept. 8, security sources said.

The operation targeted militants affiliated with the outlawed Fitna al-Khawarij group, resulting in the deaths of Saad and three of his associates, according to the sources.

Saad, the son of Ghulam Ghaus Salehi, was a resident of Shahi Qala village in Afghanistan's Logar province and was affiliated with the outlawed group, the sources said.

Saad was involved in multiple terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Security forces said operations against militants attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan would continue without discrimination.

Authorities also reiterated that protecting the country's security and the lives and property of citizens remains a priority, with no compromise on national security.

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