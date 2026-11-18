CTD arrests suspected Indian spy with IED in Okara

Authorities said officers recovered an improvised explosive device as well.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) arrived at the scene and safely disabled the device

SAHIWAL: Pakistani counterterrorism officers arrested a suspected Indian intelligence agent and seized a homemade bomb in Okara on Wednesday, Nov. 18, authorities said, raising concerns about an alleged plan to carry out a terrorist attack.





The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said officers detained Muhammad Syed Adnan Ali during an intelligence-led operation near the main entrance of Palm City on Rao Sikandar Iqbal Road in Okara.





According to the police report, Ali, who lives in Rawalpindi, was allegedly carrying explosives while preparing to carry out an attack in the city.





Authorities said officers recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 1,953 grams from his possession. The device contained a detonator, an electronic circuit, batteries and connecting wires.





The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) arrived at the scene and safely disabled the device, according to the police report. The CTD filed charges against the suspect under the Explosives Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act.





Investigators are now examining his alleged connections to India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency and looking into whether other people were involved in the suspected attack plot.