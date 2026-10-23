Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants

Field Marshal Asim Munir makes pledge during visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters, where he was briefed on counterterrorism operations and border management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's military chief said Friday the armed forces will continue the counterterrorism campaign against "Indian-sponsored terrorist groups to the fullest," vowing to "hit them hard wherever they are," the military's media wing said.





Field Marshal Asim Munir, chief of defence forces and chief of army staff, made the remarks during a visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he was briefed on the security situation, ongoing counterterrorism operations, border management measures and the operational preparedness of formations deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from Inter Services Public Relations.





Munir was received by the Peshawar corps commander upon arrival.





During the visit, he praised the morale and professionalism of the armed forces and directed them to maintain "vigilance and the highest standards of operational readiness to effectively counter threats."





ISPR said Munir vowed the armed forces would "continue the campaign against Indian-sponsored terrorist outfits to the fullest and hit them hard wherever they are."





He also paid tribute to fallen security personnel, saying that "with the support of the people, Pakistan will surely inflict total defeat on the terrorists and their perverted ideology."





A day earlier, Munir attended a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee at the Governor House, where the province's overall security situation was reviewed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired the meeting, said the federal government — which now runs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under governor's rule — would make every effort possible to "bring back" progress to the province.