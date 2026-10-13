Pakistan Army successfully tests extended-range Fatah-2 ballistic missile

The Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) weapon system is designed to engage targets with high precision.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s army on Tuesday conducted a successful test launch of the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 ballistic missile, equipped with advanced navigation and avionics systems.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) weapon system is designed to engage targets with high precision. Military’s media wing said its trajectory and maneuverability features enable it to evade enemy missile defense systems.

The extended range is expected to increase the army’s reach and its capability to engage targets deep inside hostile territory, the statement said.

The test was witnessed by the commander of the Army Rocket Force Command, senior Pakistan Army officers, and scientists and engineers involved in the missile’s development.

The commander praised the scientists and engineers for their dedication and technical expertise.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test launch, according to the statement.