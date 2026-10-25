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‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan heartbroken by father’s death at 88

Engin Altan shared the sad news over the loss of their beloved father.

Web Desk October 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
For audiences in Pakistan, Engin Altan Düzyatan is more than a familiar face on television

The man millions of viewers know as the fearless Ertuğrul Bey is facing a heartbreaking loss away from the screen.


Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, who won hearts across Pakistan with his unforgettable performance in the hit historical series “Diriliş: Ertuğrul,” is mourning the death of his father, Mevlan Düzyatan, at the age of 88.


The actor announced the loss on social media, sharing his family’s grief and details of the funeral scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, in İzmir, Türkiye.

The news has prompted an outpouring of sympathy, with his wife, Neslişah Alkoçlar Düzyatan, and veteran actress Hülya Koçyiğit also expressing their condolences.


Engin Altan shared the sad news over the loss of their beloved father as “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved father, Mevlan Düzyatan,” the actor wrote, according to Turkish media reports.

The family has not publicly disclosed the cause of death. The funeral followed the noon prayer at Bostanlı Beşikçioğlu Mosque in the Karşıyaka district of İzmir. Mevlan Düzyatan was then expected to be laid to rest at Çeşme Çakabey Cemetery.


For audiences in Pakistan, Engin Altan Düzyatan is more than a familiar face on television. His portrayal of Ertuğrul Bey earned him immense popularity among Pakistani viewers, who connected with the character’s courage, leadership and determination.

The Turkish historical drama attracted a devoted following in Pakistan, making Engin Altan Düzyatan one of the most recognizable Turkish actors among local audiences.


As news of his personal loss spreads, the tragedy offers fans a reminder that even the stars they admire for their strength and heroism face deeply painful moments in their private lives.


Engin Altan Düzyatan’s wife, Neslişah Alkoçlar Düzyatan, shared a heartfelt message following her father-in-law’s death, expressing the affection and respect she had for him.


“Being your daughter-in-law has been a great honor for me. I will always miss you,” she wrote in her tribute.


Her words added a personal dimension to the family’s grief, highlighting the close bond she shared with Mevlan Düzyatan as the family prepared to say its final goodbyes.


Veteran Turkish actress Hülya Koçyiğit also expressed sadness over Mevlan Düzyatan’s death. Koçyiğit, who is Neslişah’s grandmother, offered condolences to Engin and the entire family.


She acknowledged the pain of losing someone dear and wished the grieving family strength and patience during this difficult time. Her message was among the tributes reported by Turkish media following the announcement.


Further details about the funeral, including the attendance of public figures, remain subject to confirmation from reliable reports on the ceremony.

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