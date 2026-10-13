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Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series

The fantasy-driven storyline offers a fresh twist on the themes that have defined Messi’s career.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Lionel Messi takes center stage in Disney’s animated soccer adventure

Lionel Messi is gearing up to win over a new generation of fans, this time without kicking a ball on the pitch. Disney is bringing the soccer superstar’s inspiring journey to the world of animation with "Messi and the Giants."


It is an upcoming children’s fantasy series that blends soccer, adventure and larger-than-life challenges, aiming to captivate young viewers while giving longtime fans another reason to celebrate the global icon.


Scheduled to premiere worldwide in summer 2027 on Disney+ and the Disney Channel in the United States, the series will introduce audiences to a fantastical world where courage, determination and teamwork take center stage.

By combining Messi’s sporting legacy with Disney’s signature storytelling, the project aims to turn the spirit of soccer into an animated adventure for viewers of all ages.


At the heart of the story is Leo, a 12-year-old boy who finds himself transported to Iko, an alternate universe ruled by giants. Determined to find his way home, Leo must draw on his soccer skills, resilience and teamwork to overcome formidable opponents in high-stakes, soccer-inspired orb battles.


The fantasy-driven storyline offers a fresh twist on the themes that have defined Messi’s career, including perseverance, discipline and the determination to overcome seemingly impossible odds.


Rather than simply retelling the Argentine superstar’s rise to fame, the series uses a fictional adventure to introduce younger audiences to the values associated with his journey.


Messi’s involvement as an executive producer adds another connection to the football legend’s story. The project is being produced with Sony Pictures Television and Sony Music Vision, while Atlantis Animation is handling the animation.


Actor Milo Burgess-Webb voices the central character, Leo, and Argentine singer Luck Ra performs the original theme song, “Vamos, Vamos, Vamos.”


With Messi’s worldwide following and Disney’s established appeal among families, Messi and the Giants is positioned to bring soccer excitement to a new arena.


The series could also introduce children who are just discovering the sport to the determination and teamwork that have helped make Messi one of soccer’s most recognizable figures.


As anticipation builds ahead of its debut, the project offers a new way for Messi’s story to reach beyond the stadium, combining sporting inspiration with a fantastical world designed to capture the imagination of young viewers and entertain fans.

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