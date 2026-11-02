Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

RAWALPINDI: Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC) Liu Haixing met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.





According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and international security dynamics and bilateral relations.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.





Field Marshal Munir highlighted the historic and longstanding ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of sustained high-level engagement, stronger institutional linkages and expanded cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





Liu appreciated Pakistan's contributions to regional peace and stability and expressed confidence in further advancing the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.