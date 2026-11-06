CDF Asim Munir, Sudanese minister explore avenues for enhanced cooperation

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral ties, particularly in security, counterterrorism and institutional cooperation.

RAWALPINDI: Sudan’s Interior Minister Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and security cooperation.





According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral ties, particularly in security, counterterrorism and institutional cooperation.





The visiting Sudanese minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and acknowledged the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries.





Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan’s desire to deepen engagement with Sudan and emphasised the importance of close cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.