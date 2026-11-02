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US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test

According to Reuters, voters will decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: The US midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3, have emerged as a political test for President Donald Trump, with results set to determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress for the next two years or Democrats gain leverage over his administration.


According to Reuters, voters will decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats.


Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers. Election surveys suggest Democrats have a stronger chance of winning control of the House, while the Senate race remains closely contested and difficult to predict.


If Democrats take control of the House, they would gain greater authority to investigate Trump administration policies, summon officials to testify and influence decisions on government spending.


A Democratic majority in the Senate could also allow the party to block or delay confirmation of the president’s nominees for Cabinet positions and federal judgeships.


However, a Democratic victory would not strip Trump of his presidential powers. He would retain the authority to veto legislation and issue executive orders in several areas.


Trump said Monday that if Democrats win the midterm elections, he would become “Mr. Veto” and block bills backed by the opposition party.


Analyses by Al Jazeera and the Brookings Institution suggest that Democratic control of Congress could increase scrutiny of Trump’s policies and lead to more investigations, while disputes over the budget and government spending could intensify.


If Republicans retain their majorities in both chambers, Trump would likely face fewer legislative obstacles in pursuing his political agenda.

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