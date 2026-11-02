Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.40 PKR
Rs. 374.51/ltr
DIESEL
-7.76 PKR
Rs. 395.20/ltr
Headlines
US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans

The provincial education minister has issued safety directives to private schools, also prohibiting the unsafe supply of petrol to school transport vehicles.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister has imposed a strict ban on the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in school vans, citing student safety concerns.


The provincial education minister has issued safety directives to private schools, also prohibiting the unsafe supply of petrol to school transport vehicles.


According to a letter issued by the minister, supplying fuel to vehicle engines through bottles and cans is dangerous and has been banned.


The directives also prohibit school vans from carrying more students than their designated capacity or allowing students to travel while standing on footboards.


The letter further states that a fitness certificate issued by the Sindh government is mandatory for school transport vehicles. A copy of the certificate must be kept inside the vehicle.


The minister warned that action would be taken against school administrations found violating the safety directives.


Private educational institutions have been instructed to strictly comply with all safety regulations, with the minister stressing that no compromise would be made on the safety and well-being of students.

Recommended

OGRA bans sale, purchase of substandard LPG cylinders

OGRA bans sale, purchase of substandard LPG cylinders
Public and private schools will be closed in Sindh on April 4th

Public and private schools will be closed in Sindh on April 4th
Lahore private schools barred from collecting these funds; details inside

Lahore private schools barred from collecting these funds; details inside
LHC orders re-registration of private schools

LHC orders re-registration of private schools
Price of LPG cylinders rises in Pakistan

Price of LPG cylinders rises in Pakistan
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks