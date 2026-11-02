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US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine

While many people turn to expensive beauty products, others prefer homemade skincare remedies. An egg white face mask is among the traditional options.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Ageing, seasonal changes and a lack of skin moisture can cause facial skin to lose some of its elasticity and freshness, making fine lines more noticeable.


While many people turn to expensive beauty products, others prefer homemade skincare remedies. An egg white face mask is among the traditional options believed to create a temporary tightening effect on the skin.


How to make an egg white face mask


The homemade mask uses three ingredients:

- One egg white

- Half a teaspoon of sugar

- Oil from one vitamin E capsule

How to prepare and apply the mask

Separate the egg white from the yolk and place it in a clean bowl.


Add the sugar and vitamin E oil, then whisk the mixture with a fork until it becomes foamy.


Apply the mixture to the face and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.


Skin care precaution: There is limited scientific evidence that egg white masks tighten skin or reduce wrinkles. Raw eggs may also carry bacteria and can trigger allergic reactions. Avoid applying the mixture to irritated or broken skin, and discontinue use if redness, itching or discomfort occurs.


On the other hand, many people use different creams and face masks to maintain facial beauty but often overlook the care of their hands and feet.


Exposure to sunlight, dust, dryness and daily activities can make the skin on the hands and feet appear dull. Some people turn to common household ingredients as part of their skincare routines.


However, not all natural ingredients are safe for the skin, and caution is necessary when trying homemade remedies.


Traditional home remedy for hands and feet


A traditional homemade mixture uses the following ingredients:

- Lemon juice

- Tomato juice

- Potato juice

- Onion juice

- One tablespoon of baking soda

- A small amount of turmeric

- Yogurt

- Rose water

How to prepare and use the mixture

Extract the juices from the lemon and vegetables, then mix them with the remaining ingredients until a smooth paste is formed.


Apply the paste to your hands and feet and leave it on for a short time before rinsing it off with water.


Skin care precaution: Lemon juice, onion and baking soda may irritate the skin, particularly if it is sensitive or damaged. The mixture is not a proven treatment for skin darkening. Test any new product on a small area first, avoid applying it to cuts or irritated skin, and stop using it if irritation occurs.

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