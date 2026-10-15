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Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties

Mbappe, Haaland break two of Messi’s Champions League records

Mbappe became the youngest player to make 100 appearances in the competition, reaching the milestone at 27 years .

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke two different records held by Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe became the youngest player to make 100 appearances in the competition, reaching the milestone at 27 years and 298 days during Real Madrid’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Roma.

Messi had previously held the record, having made his 100th Champions League appearance at 28 years and 84 days. Coincidentally, the Argentine great also reached the milestone against Roma.

Mbappe scored for Real Madrid in the match, taking his Champions League tally to 72 goals and surpassing club legend Raul Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, Haaland set a new record for the fewest matches needed to score 60 Champions League goals, surpassing Messi’s previous mark.

Messi reached 60 goals in 80 appearances, while Haaland achieved the feat in just 60 matches, also becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone.

Haaland added two more goals against Paris Saint-Germain, taking his total to 61. However, Manchester City suffered a 4-2 defeat in the match.

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