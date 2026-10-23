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Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Como, in Champions League debut, stuns Manchester United 4-1

Seven years after playing in Italy's fourth division, the club sits ninth in the 36-team league phase behind two goals and an assist from 22-year-old Nico Paz.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source


Como 1907, a club playing in Italy's fourth division just seven years ago, stunned English powerhouse Manchester United 4-1 on Thursday in the UEFA Champions League league phase.


Argentina international Nico Paz, a 22-year-old dubbed Lionel Messi's successor, starred with two goals and one assist at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.


Como is the only Italian team with two Champions League wins, against one loss, and ranks ninth among 36 teams, ahead of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid. Manchester United's winless run extended to seven matches across all competitions, with three draws and four losses.


Based in the northern Italian city of Como, home to about 80,000 people, the club remained in the amateur Serie D until 2019. After financial troubles in the 2000s, it faced two bankruptcies and dropped to the fourth tier.


Its fortunes changed in 2019 when an Indonesian billionaire family acquired the club for about 800,000 euros. With heavy investment, Como rose to Serie B by 2021 and began explosive growth after Spanish midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, now 39, joined in 2022.


Fàbregas played one season before retiring and became youth team manager in 2023. He quickly took over as interim and de facto head coach, leading Como to its first Serie A promotion in 21 years in 2024. He was praised for building a tactical identity around high possession and strong pressing.


Last season he guided the club to fourth place in Serie A, securing its first Champions League berth. Como opened its debut campaign with a 4-1 victory over Bundesliga giant RB Leipzig.

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