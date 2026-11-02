Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.40 PKR
Rs. 374.51/ltr
DIESEL
-7.76 PKR
Rs. 395.20/ltr
Headlines
US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Amama Saif's work as a TikTok creator and choreographer

Saif publishes most of her social media content on TikTok. Her account, Kaifuw2.5, features short videos that she creates for the platform's audience.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Amama Saif is a Pakistani content creator and choreographer who is recognised on TikTok by the name Kaifuw2.5. Her account has around 1.9 million followers, making the platform an important part of her professional activities. She shares short videos with an audience interested in social media entertainment and creator-led content.


Born on 13 January 1999 in Pakistan, Saif has professional connections with both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Her work centres on content creation, while choreography is another area of her professional experience.


Saif publishes most of her social media content on TikTok. Her account, Kaifuw2.5, features short videos that she creates for the platform's audience. With a following of approximately 1.9 million, she has established a considerable audience on the video-sharing service.


Her involvement in choreography adds another dimension to her creative work. Choreography involves arranging movements and coordinating performances, skills that can also be useful in producing videos. This background is relevant to content that involves movement, presentation and performance.


The growth of short-video platforms has provided creators with opportunities to share their work with audiences beyond their immediate communities. TikTok, in particular, has become a popular platform for entertainment, dance and personal video content. Saif uses the service to publish her work and maintain contact with people who follow her account.


Her account under the name Kaifuw2.5 serves as the main public platform for her videos. The content she shares is directed towards viewers who follow short-form entertainment and social media creators. Her follower base of around 1.9 million reflects the audience she has gathered on TikTok.


Alongside her online activities, choreography remains part of Saif's professional background. Her experience in this field connects with her work in video production, particularly where movement and performance are involved. Both activities require preparation and an understanding of how content is presented to an audience.


Saif's professional activities are associated with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Her background and work across these connections form part of her public profile.

Through her TikTok account, Saif continues to share videos under the name Kaifuw2.5. Content creation and choreography remain the two main areas associated with her work.

Recommended

Mahira Khan’s pregnancy announcement ignites celebration across Pakistani showbiz

Mahira Khan’s pregnancy announcement ignites celebration across Pakistani showbiz
Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate

Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate
Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026

Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026
Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto

Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto
Momina Iqbal harassment case takes new storm as NCCIA declares Saqib, wife innocent

Momina Iqbal harassment case takes new storm as NCCIA declares Saqib, wife innocent
Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’

Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’
Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video

Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video
Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings

Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings
Viral posts of Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly supporting anti-BJP protest exposed as fake

Viral posts of Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly supporting anti-BJP protest exposed as fake
Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look

Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look
Pakistani AI film crosses 50 million views on YouTube

Pakistani AI film crosses 50 million views on YouTube
Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy

Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy