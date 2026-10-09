Viral posts of Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly supporting anti-BJP protest exposed as fake

The fake posts misrepresented the actresses’ political views to appear credible.

A social media storm swept across Pakistan and India as fake posts dragged Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly into anti-BJP protests, but the viral claims are now facing a reality check.





The fabricated Instagram stories, which spread across X on October 8, 2026, falsely portrayed the actresses as backing an October 10 protest in New Delhi, raising fresh questions about AI-generated misinformation and the speed at which digital deception can spread.

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The controversy erupted as thousands of demonstrators in New Delhi and Mumbai demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that electoral roll revisions had removed millions of voters.





The Election Commission of India and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the allegations.

Amid the unrest, the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), headed by Abhijeet Dipke, announced a rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, calling for free and fair elections.





Fake posts put Pakistani stars in the political spotlight:





As anticipation for the rally grew, social media users circulated fabricated screenshots claiming Mahira had expressed support for the protest. The alleged Instagram story claimed she could not attend because Pakistani actors were banned from entering India and hoped the demonstration would improve relations between the neighboring countries.





The claim gained significant traction, with one post attracting 523,000 views on X. Another collected 40,000 views, while several additional posts helped push the narrative further across the platform.

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Sajal Aly was also pulled into the controversy through a separate fake Instagram story. The fabricated message suggested that a change in India's government would end an era of hatred and improve relations with Pakistan.





The allegations painted a misleading picture of the actresses' political positions, using their public profiles to give fabricated content an appearance of credibility.





Digital evidence exposes the deception:





A closer examination found no credible media reports corroborating the alleged statements. Searches also failed to uncover authentic posts or reactions from Pakistani fans and entertainment industry figures that would support the claims.

Neither actress's official Instagram account contained the alleged stories. Visual analysis raised further concerns, with distorted details in the circulated images suggesting possible AI manipulation.





Several AI-detection tools also flagged the visuals as likely generated or altered. The image attributed to Mahira reportedly triggered a SynthID signal, indicating that it may have been generated or edited using OpenAI tools.

Other detection services flagged the images as doctored. These findings support the conclusion that the viral screenshots were fake, although AI-detection results alone are not definitive proof of an image's origin.





The claims that Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly publicly endorsed the CJP protest are false. The viral visuals do not establish that either actress made the alleged statements.





The episode highlights how manipulated images can turn entertainment celebrities into unwilling participants in political disputes, allowing unverified claims to race across social media before the facts catch up.





In an online landscape where a convincing screenshot can spark a political firestorm, verification remains essential. Viral does not mean genuine, and a celebrity's face on a post is no substitute for an authentic statement.