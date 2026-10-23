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Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video

Ameer Gilani expressed his love and pride to his son as “the king of our jungle".

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane tied the knot on February 5, 2025

Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani has melted hearts on social media after revealing the name of his newborn son as "Azmar", in an emotional video.


The actor shared the touching moment on social media, giving fans a glimpse into one of the most special moments of his life as he and his wife, actress Mawra Hocane, celebrate the arrival of their little one.


In the video, Gilani can be seen reciting the Azaan into his baby boy’s ear the Islamic call to prayer and a religious tradition observed by many Muslim families.

Alongside the video, the actor revealed his son’s name and explained its meaning. “Our son ‘Azmar’ it means lion,” Gilani wrote in his caption, adding a verse from the Quran: “And your Lord will surely give you, and you will be content.”


Expressing his love and pride, the new father described his son as “the king of our jungle, our pride, our littlest most precious treasure.”


The heartfelt announcement quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages and prayers for the growing family.


One social media fan wrote, “The thought of you being a father now, may Allah bless your little family with endless happiness.”


Fans also flooded the comments with prayers and congratulations. One wrote, “May Allah bless this new beginning,” while another shared heartfelt wishes, saying, “MashaAllah, many, many congratulations!”


The announcement has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into the couple’s family life, with many celebrating the arrival of their baby boy and wishing the family a lifetime of happiness.


Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane tied the knot on February 5, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lahore Fort in Pakistan.

The couple first crossed paths while studying law and later won widespread admiration for their on-screen chemistry in Pakistani television dramas. Their performances together helped them build a strong fan following, with viewers celebrating their relationship both on and off screen.


Mawra Hocane is known for her roles in popular dramas as well as the international film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. With the announcement of their son’s name, the couple has given fans another reason to celebrate as they begin a new chapter of parenthood.

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