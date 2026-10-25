PM Shehbaz Sharif to equip students with 500,000 Chromebooks and internet access

Shehbaz Sharif said the initiative would allow students to explore digital educational resources.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Tokyo Technology Care Foundation for supporting the Chromebook initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a nationwide education initiative to distribute 500,000 Chromebooks and provide internet access to talented students in schools and religious seminaries over the next two years, aiming to expand digital learning and help young Pakistanis compete globally.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif said students should have the opportunity to develop their abilities regardless of their financial circumstances.





He emphasized that access to modern technology and digital skills was essential for preparing young people for international opportunities.





Under the program, Chromebooks will be awarded to eligible students based on merit. Each recipient will also receive a school bag and an internet device to support online learning.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Shehbaz Sharif said the initiative would allow students to explore digital educational resources and electronic libraries from home, giving them more opportunities to learn beyond the classroom.





Reflecting on earlier education programs, Shehbaz Sharif said 600,000 laptops had been distributed to students on merit over the previous decade under a scheme introduced during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s administration.





He thanked the Tokyo Technology Care Foundation for supporting the Chromebook initiative and recognized overseas Pakistanis who had contributed to improving education and digital access for young people.





Shehbaz Sharif described young Pakistanis living abroad as a valuable national resource who could help shape the country’s future.





Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the government’s efforts to make quality education more accessible through Danish Schools, which offer free education, housing and meals.





He said these institutions also provide modern learning facilities, including smart boards and electronic libraries, and that 27 additional Danish Schools were under construction nationwide.





He added that the government remained committed to giving students the tools they need to develop their talents and contribute to Pakistan’s progress.





Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the new initiative would help students pursue higher education, improve their digital abilities and qualify for better employment opportunities.





Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said laptops had helped students continue their studies and enabled people to work during a period of widespread disruption.





Addressing students at the ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that education was essential for personal development, professional success and building a brighter future.