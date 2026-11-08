PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed hope that Azerbaijan would continue to achieve progress.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's victory.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for Azerbaijan as he congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, honoring the courage and sacrifices that led to the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.





In a message posted on his official X account, Shehbaz Sharif described this day as historic, reflecting Azerbaijan’s determination and resilience after nearly three decades of struggle to restore its territorial integrity.

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He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's victory, recognizing their role in achieving the historic milestone.





"Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and we stand with Azerbaijan always," Shehbaz Sharif said.





Recalling his participation in last year's Victory Day parade in Baku alongside President Aliyev, the prime minister said the event demonstrated the deep-rooted friendship and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.





Shehbaz Sharif also expressed hope that Azerbaijan would continue to make progress and that the South Caucasus region would move toward lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity.