PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Azhan Kashif, the son of Syed Kashif Umar, and offered his condolences over his father’s death.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has begun arrangements to bring home the bodies of three Pakistani nationals who died in Somalia, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions.

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The Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X that the remains of sailors namely, Rafiullah Khan, Syed Kashif Umar, and Mahmood Ahmed Ansari who lost their lives during an operation to recover the hijacked oil tanker MT Honour 25, have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.





Officials said Ethiopian Airlines staff are completing the required procedures before the bodies receive final clearance for transport to Karachi.

The government is coordinating with the relevant authorities to speed up the repatriation process, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier promised to provide all possible support to return the bodies to Pakistan. On Saturday, Oct. 3, Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Azhan Kashif, the son of Syed Kashif Umar, and offered his condolences over his father’s death.





Shehbaz Sharif told him that the government would take all necessary steps to bring his father’s body, along with the remains of the other two Pakistanis, back to the country as soon as possible.