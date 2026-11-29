PTA restores normal internet services across Pakistan

The SMW5 submarine cable is fully operational after repair work resolved a fault off Pakistan's coast.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's internet users can expect normal connectivity again after a fault in the country's key international submarine cable system was repaired, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced Saturday.





The fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) submarine cable was detected on November 18, about 11 kilometers off Pakistan's coast, affecting international internet connectivity.





In a statement, the PTA said the cable system was fully operational following repair work coordinated by Transworld Associates (TWA) and the international SMW5 consortium.





Technical teams worked around the clock to restore the connection, while internet traffic was temporarily rerouted through alternative international links to minimize disruptions during the repair process.





The telecom regulator confirmed that internet services had returned to normal operating levels following the restoration.





Submarine cables form a major part of the world's telecommunications infrastructure, carrying data between countries and continents. Damage to these networks can disrupt internet connectivity and affect speeds, particularly when traffic is redirected through alternative routes.





Pakistan is connected to seven international submarine cable systems: AAE-1, SMW4 and IMEWE, operated by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL); SMW5, SMW6 and TWA-1, operated by Transworld Associates; and PEACE, operated by Cyber Internet Services.





The latest incident follows another fault in the SMW5 system in July, which also disrupted internet connectivity across Pakistan. The PTA announced that the issue had been resolved on July 3, two days after the fault was detected.