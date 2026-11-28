Islamabad launches operation at Fazlur Rehman’s residence

JUI-F chief’s son Asjad Mahmood arrested as CDA seals the property after giving family 30 minutes to vacate.

ISLAMABAD: A morning operation by Islamabad authorities brought JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence into focus on Saturday, as officials sealed the property after giving his family just 30 minutes to vacate it, while his son, Asjad Mahmood, was arrested.





The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched the operation early in the morning, directing the family to leave the house within the given deadline. Following the notice, family members vacated the property, after which authorities sealed it.





The administration also cancelled the allotment of the house, which was registered in the name of its owner, Amanullah.





An area magistrate, accompanied by his team, was present outside the residence during the operation, while a heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed to maintain security.





Police remained on high alert along the roads leading to the residence. Authorities also blocked the street connecting the house to the main road by setting up a police checkpoint.