OGRA announces new petrol price, keeps diesel unchanged

According to an OGRA notification, petrol will now cost Rs312 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs346 per litre.





ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced petroleum prices effective Nov. 28, reducing the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre while keeping the diesel rate unchanged.





According to an OGRA notification, petrol will now cost Rs312 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs346 per litre.





The revised prices will take effect on November 28 to November 30.





Earlier, federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





The price of petrol has been cut by Rs1 per liter to Rs313, while high-speed diesel has become cheaper by Rs2 per liter, bringing its new price to Rs346.





The revised prices will take effect on November 27, the notification said.