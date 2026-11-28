Karachi rescue operation continues as death toll reaches 11

Rescue teams continue search operation for a fourth day as police arrest four suspects over alleged negligence.

The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction building in Karachi's Baloch Colony rose to 11 on Saturday, as rescue teams continued searching for around nine missing people on the fourth day of the operation, raising fresh concerns over construction safety and regulatory oversight in the city.





Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan said three more bodies had been recovered from the rubble, adding that the operation would continue until all missing people were accounted for.





Rescue workers are prioritizing manual searches and using specialized cutting equipment to reach people trapped beneath the debris. Heavy machinery is being used cautiously to avoid damaging potential survivors or destabilizing the remaining structure. Teams have also created pockets in the rubble to access areas where people may still be trapped.





Officials said 14 people had been injured in the collapse. Thirteen have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while one remains hospitalized.





The rescue operation has also seen a remarkable survival, with 25-year-old Adil pulled alive from the debris three days after the building collapsed. Meanwhile, families of missing residents continue to gather at the site, sharing photographs with officials in the hope of locating their loved ones.





Police have registered a case over the collapse, invoking charges related to murder, negligence and carelessness. Ten people have been nominated in the case, with four arrested so far.





Authorities have also ordered action against the building's owner, while more than a dozen officials have reportedly been suspended over alleged negligence. Several nearby buildings have been sealed as a precaution following the incident.





The incident has once again drawn attention to unsafe construction practices and weak enforcement of building regulations in Pakistan, where building collapses frequently result in fatalities.





Karachi, a city of more than 20 million people, faces persistent challenges involving unauthorized construction, illegal extensions, substandard building materials, overcrowding and deteriorating infrastructure.





In February, a gas explosion caused a building collapse in Karachi that killed 16 people. Another deadly incident occurred in Lyari in July last year, when a five-story building collapsed, killing 27 people.