Musk pledges SpaceX shares as Trump accounts top 70 million

More than 3 million people have contributed over $1 billion to the program, which has enrolled more than 70 million US children.

Elon Musk’s plan to give SpaceX shares to children is adding to the growing support for US President Donald Trump’s investment program, which has enrolled more than 70 million children.





Trump celebrated the enrollment milestone on Wednesday, describing it as a historic step toward the American Dream. The Treasury Department automatically enrolled 60 million children under 18 starting Oct. 1, in addition to the 10 million whose parents had signed them up since the program launched on July 4.





“With automatic enrollment now complete, every American child under the age of 18 has a Trump Account in their name, making it easier than ever for families to participate,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said.





Individual contributions exceed $1 billion





The Treasury Department said on Nov. 24 that more than 3 million people had contributed over $1 billion to Trump Accounts. Total deposits have exceeded $9 billion, excluding government seed contributions and philanthropic donations.





“The American people are investing in Trump Accounts with a generosity that represents the finest instincts of our national character,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.





SpaceX plans to create new shares and give one to every active Trump Account. Musk has also pledged to personally provide another share for each account.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote on X.





SpaceX is expected to transfer its shares in December, while Musk’s personal contribution is due after the lockup period expires in June 2027.





At a previously reported closing price of $127.44 per share, the two shares would be worth about $255. Their value may change with market prices, and the distribution remains subject to third-party and government approvals.





Separately, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced plans to donate more than 2 million shares, but did not identify the recipients.

Musk has urged beneficiaries to hold the shares, pointing to SpaceX’s long-term goals, including making life multiplanetary and harnessing solar energy.





What are Trump Accounts?





Also known as 530A accounts, Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. They are available to US children under 18 who have a Social Security number.





Children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, are eligible for a one-time $1,000 government contribution after a parent or guardian claims an account. This payment is separate from other contributions.





Parents, guardians, grandparents and other individuals can contribute up to $5,000 per child annually. Employers, charities and governments can also contribute under separate rules.





Beneficiaries can access the funds at 18 for approved purposes, including higher education and buying a home. The Treasury Department estimates that automatic enrollment will bring around 2 million additional children into the program each year.





Michael and Susan Dell have pledged $6.25 billion to support the initiative, while companies including Uber and Nvidia have also backed the program.

Snowflake Chairman Frank Slootman and his wife, Brenda, pledged $1,000 for every child born in Montana in 2023 and 2024.





Bessent has also said an Anthropic co-founder plans to make a substantial donation. A person familiar with the matter identified the donor as Tom Brown, who is making the contribution as part of a broader philanthropic effort.





Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner has also indicated that further large donations could follow.





The program has also received support from Democrats, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.





In 2023, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced a similar proposal that would have given children $1,000 investment accounts at birth, with access to the funds at 18. The bill did not advance, but Booker has also voiced support for Trump’s initiative.