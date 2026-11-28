DG ISPR discusses social media propaganda with university students

University representatives highlight the importance of youth participation in safeguarding national interests.

Students and faculty members from four universities in Sindh discussed national security, social media propaganda and Pakistan's defense with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) during an interactive session held as part of his visit to the province.





The session brought together students and faculty members from the University of Sindh, Mehran University, Liaquat University and Shaheed Allah Bux University.





Discussions focused on national unity, security challenges, the spread of misleading information on social media and the importance of raising awareness among young people. The Pakistan Army's role in protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity was also discussed.





During the session, students and faculty members raised questions on various national and security-related issues, which the DG ISPR answered in detail.





Participants said the interaction helped them better understand the impact of social media propaganda, the importance of informed public awareness and the armed forces' responsibilities in safeguarding the country.





They also expressed their commitment to promoting national unity, stability and Pakistan's development, reaffirming their resolve to stand alongside the country's armed forces against attempts to undermine national security.