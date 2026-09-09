CDA Environment Wing continues tree plantation drive with full momentum across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), through its Environment Wing, has continued its tree and plant plantation drive with full momentum across Islamabad. Comprehensive plantation, landscaping and horticultural activities are being carried out at major roads, green belts, parks, public spaces, medians, intersections and other designated locations across the capital.

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), through its Environment Wing, has continued its tree and plant plantation drive with full momentum across Islamabad. Comprehensive plantation, landscaping and horticultural activities are being carried out at major roads, green belts, parks, public spaces, medians, intersections and other designated locations across the capital.

The initiative is aimed at further enhancing the greenery, natural beauty and environmental sustainability of Islamabad while improving the overall quality of the urban environment for residents and visitors.

Under the ongoing campaign, Environment Wing CDA and its field teams are actively engaged in the plantation of trees, flowering plants, ornamental plants, shrubs and other suitable species at identified locations. Special attention is being given to green belts, road medians, parks, intersections and prominent public spaces to enhance their aesthetic appeal and further strengthen Islamabad’s distinctive green character.

The Environment Wing CDA is also focusing on the replacement of dead and damaged plants and trees, improvement of existing green areas and landscaping of vacant and underdeveloped spaces. Regular watering, maintenance and after-care of newly planted trees and plants are being ensured to improve their survival and healthy growth.

The plantation activities are being undertaken in accordance with the environmental requirements of Islamabad, with emphasis on selecting suitable, climate compatible and locally appropriate plant species that can contribute to a sustainable urban landscape.

Alongside new plantation, the Environment Wing CDA is undertaking continuous maintenance of existing green spaces through pruning, watering, grass cutting, landscaping and other horticultural activities. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that plantation is not limited merely to planting trees but is followed by sustained care, protection and maintenance.

CDA has emphasized that the plantation drive is an important component of its broader efforts to make Islamabad greener, cleaner, healthier and more environmentally sustainable. The capital’s extensive green areas, tree lined avenues, parks and natural landscapes are among its most valuable environmental assets and require continuous protection, expansion and maintenance.

The Environment Wing is also encouraging greater public participation in the plantation campaign and has urged citizens, educational institutions, businesses and other organizations to actively contribute towards increasing Islamabad’s green cover and protecting its existing trees and plants.

Citizens have appreciated the continued plantation and landscaping drive and tireless efforts of the CDA Environment Wing, describing the initiative as a positive and visible step towards making Islamabad more beautiful, green and environmentally friendly. Residents have particularly welcomed the improvement of green belts, road medians, parks and public spaces and expressed hope that such activities will continue across the city with the same momentum.

CDA believes that every tree planted today is an investment in the future of Islamabad, contributing to cleaner air, improved environmental conditions, enhanced biodiversity and a healthier living environment for present and future generations. The ongoing plantation and landscaping activities by the Environment Wing CDA are being closely monitored by the concerned officers to ensure effective implementation and that newly planted trees and plants receive proper care and protection.

CDA has reiterated that the plantation drive will continue with the same momentum across Islamabad. Through the sustained efforts of its Environment Wing, the Authority remains committed to protecting the capital’s natural beauty, expanding its green cover and ensuring that Islamabad continues to be recognized as a green, beautiful, clean and environmentally sustainable federal capital.







