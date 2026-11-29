Hong Min-gi’s former girlfriend reported missing in Seoul

Police are searching near Mapo Bridge after her family filed a missing-person report, months after she accused the actor of dating violence and abortion coercion.

South Korean actor Hong Min-gi’s former girlfriend has been reported missing in Seoul, prompting a police search near Mapo Bridge on Friday, Nov. 27. Her disappearance comes months after she publicly accused the actor of abuse during their relationship, claims his agency has denied.





The woman, identified only as A and believed to be in her early 20s, was reported missing by her family after they were unable to contact her. Police traced her last known movements and found that her mobile phone signal was last detected near Mapo Bridge. Her whereabouts remain unknown as the search continues.





A first made the allegations public in August, claiming she experienced physical and verbal abuse while dating Hong. She also accused him of intimidation and pressuring her to terminate a pregnancy, saying she underwent the procedure without his support.





She further alleged that Hong secretly accessed her phone and private KakaoTalk messages. In separate claims, she accused him of unwanted physical and sexual contact after their relationship had ended.





Hong’s agency, Fable Company, acknowledged the former relationship but rejected the allegations, including claims of dating violence and abortion coercion. It also said it had filed a legal complaint against A over alleged document forgery, attempted extortion, online defamation and stalking-related offenses.

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The dispute escalated in August when A reportedly visited the actor’s residence and was taken to a hospital following a response by police and emergency services. Hong’s agency said authorities had imposed restrictions barring her from approaching him within 100 meters or contacting him electronically.





However, A’s brother disputed aspects of the agency’s account and later shared an update on her condition through her social media account, saying she needed medical care and rest.





Police have not established any link between Hong and the woman’s disappearance. Authorities are continuing their search, and her current whereabouts have not been confirmed.





Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the controversy will affect Hong’s participation in the second season of Study Group, for which filming was reportedly completed.