Karachi building collapse death toll rises to 15 as search continues for 2 missing

The under-construction building, reportedly being built illegally on a residential plot, collapsed Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 14 others.

KARACHI: Rescue workers on Sunday recovered two more bodies from the rubble of a six-story building that collapsed near Karachi's Baloch Colony area, bringing the death toll to 15, officials said.





The under-construction building, reportedly being built illegally on a residential plot, collapsed Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 14 others.





Another body was recovered Thursday, raising the toll to four. Four more bodies were found Friday, bringing the count to eight. On Saturday, the toll climbed to 13 after four more bodies were recovered and a fifth was located.





A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said Sunday morning that two additional bodies had been recovered and that the deceased had been identified. The search operation continues as two individuals remain missing, according to the agency.





A day earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said rescue teams had launched "fast track" operations from all four sides of the collapse site and that search and debris removal efforts had been expedited. Videos shared by Rescue 1122 showed Urban Search and Rescue team members using heavy-duty bolt cutters to cut through rebar and recover bodies while clearing rubble with various tools.





On Friday, emergency services rescued a man alive from beneath the rubble, two days after the collapse. Rescue 1122 said 28-year-old Muhammad Adil was pulled out alive and that the search for any other individuals feared trapped was underway.





A first information report was registered Wednesday at the Tipu Sultan police station on the complaint of an official from the Sindh Local Government Department. The FIR invoked Sections 302 (intentional murder), 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offense), 427 (mischief causing damage), 337-H(1) (hurt caused by rash or negligent act), 109 (abetment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.





The building's four owners, including Salman Tahir, whose arrest the Sindh chief minister has ordered, along with its builder, architect, structural engineer and contractors were nominated in the FIR.





According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that poor-quality material was used in the building's construction and that the suspects, in collusion with officials of various government departments, constructed additional structures and failed to comply with the building's approved plan. The complainant alleged this caused the building to collapse around 1 p.m.





Police have arrested four suspects, including one of the owners, Saad Tahir, and three contractors, who were produced before a judicial magistrate in the south district. The judge granted police a five-day physical remand of the suspects.