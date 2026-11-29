Karachi police issue traffic plan for today's rally

Police issue alternative routes ahead of the STP rally, warning commuters of congestion around PIDC Chowk and Abdullah Haroon Road.

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police have issued a diversion plan ahead of Sunday's Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party (STP) rally, warning commuters of possible congestion around key roads in the city.





According to a traffic police spokesperson, the rally will pass through several major thoroughfares before reaching Fawara Chowk on Abdullah Haroon Road. Traffic congestion is expected around PIDC Chowk, Abdullah Haroon Road and adjoining streets.





Motorists have been advised to use the following alternative routes to avoid delays:





Alternative routes

MR Kayani Chowk to Hotel Avari: Commuters travelling via Fawara Chowk can take Sarwar Shaheed Road, Abdullah Haroon Road and Lucky Star.





Clifton and II Chundrigar Road to Saddar: Motorists can turn left from Submarine Chowk onto Club Road and proceed via PIDC and Shaheen Complex. Alternatively, those travelling from Metropole can take Sarwar Shaheed Road, turn left at Hotel Avari Chowrangi and continue along Dr. Daudpota Road.





Saddar Mobile Market to Cantt Station: Commuters travelling via Rex Centre and Atrium Mall should use Zebunnisa Street, turn left at the Atrium traffic signal toward Lucky Star, and continue via Dr. Daudpota Road and the Mehran Underpass.





Khajoor Chowk to Fawara Chowk: Traffic will be diverted through the lane beside the Artillery Maidan Police Station toward MR Kayani Chowk.





The traffic police have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and cooperate with personnel deployed along the routes. Commuters can contact the traffic police helpline at 1915 for further guidance.





Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has cancelled its separate rally scheduled for Sunday and called for a referendum on the creation of new administrative units.





Announcing the decision at a news conference at the party's Bahadurabad headquarters on Saturday, senior leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal said the rally had been called off to protect Karachi's peace and political stability after the government refused permission for the gathering.