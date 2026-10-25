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Six terrorists killed, two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Dera Ismail Khan operation

ISPR said both soldiers fought bravely and sacrificed their lives while carrying out their duties.

Web Desk October 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
According to the ISPR, the militants were involved in multiple attacks against security forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed six suspected terrorists and lost two soldiers during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district on Oct. 24, the military said, as authorities continued efforts to combat terrorism in the region.


The operation took place in the Zarkani area after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants associated with what the military described as the “Indian proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij,” according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.


Security forces killed six militants during an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

Two soldiers died during the operation. They were identified as 36-year-old Naik Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Gujrat district, and 30-year-old Sepoy Taseer Ahmed, a resident of Talagang district.


The military said both soldiers fought bravely and sacrificed their lives while carrying out their duties.


According to the ISPR, the militants were involved in multiple attacks against security forces and law enforcement agencies, as well as the killing of civilians.


Security forces launched a follow-up search operation to locate and eliminate any remaining militants in the area, the statement said.


The military added that counterterrorism operations under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative would continue at full pace.


The campaign was approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan and aims to counter terrorism, including threats the military describes as foreign-sponsored.


The ISPR said the sacrifices of security personnel strengthened the country's resolve to protect its people and maintain national security.

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