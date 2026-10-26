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Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security ‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026 Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security ‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026 Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission

‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis

Social media is buzzing with the term “ferritin face,” a trend gaining popularity on TikTok and Instagram that links visible changes in appearance to low iron levels.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Social media users link dark circles, pale skin and hair thinning to low iron, but experts say blood tests are needed for diagnosis.


Social media is buzzing with the term “ferritin face,” a trend gaining popularity on TikTok and Instagram that links visible changes in appearance to low iron levels. However, medical experts caution that these signs alone cannot confirm iron deficiency.


Content creators are using the term to describe symptoms such as pale or grayish skin, dark circles under the eyes, thinning hair, brittle nails and dry lips. Some videos encourage viewers to assess their own symptoms, with users sharing dramatic before-and-after photographs.


While the trend has drawn attention to iron deficiency, doctors stress that “ferritin face” is not a recognized medical diagnosis.


Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in the body. Measuring ferritin levels helps determine how much iron the body has in reserve to support essential functions, including the production of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen.


Low iron stores can contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, hair loss and pale skin. However, these signs are not specific to iron deficiency and may be associated with other medical conditions.


Dark circles and changes in skin tone can also have several causes, while visible signs may be less noticeable in people with darker skin.


Doctors therefore recommend appropriate blood tests to confirm iron deficiency and identify its underlying cause before starting treatment.


Ferritin levels indicate the amount of iron stored in the body, whereas anemia occurs when the blood lacks enough healthy red blood cells or sufficient hemoglobin to carry oxygen effectively.


A person can have low ferritin levels without developing anemia. Iron deficiency may exist before hemoglobin levels fall enough to meet the criteria for anemia.


Common causes of iron deficiency include heavy menstrual bleeding, inadequate dietary iron intake, gastrointestinal bleeding and problems with iron absorption.


Identifying the underlying cause is important because treatment may vary depending on the reason for the deficiency.


A balanced diet containing iron-rich foods can help maintain adequate iron stores. People with confirmed iron deficiency may also need iron supplements, depending on their condition and a doctor's advice.


Tea can reduce iron absorption when consumed with iron supplements or iron-rich meals. Avoiding tea around the time of taking iron supplements may help improve absorption.


Experts advise against taking iron supplements solely on the basis of social media videos or changes in appearance. Excess iron can be harmful, making proper assessment and medical guidance important.


The “ferritin face” trend has a potential benefit: it may encourage people, particularly women who are at greater risk of iron deficiency because of menstrual blood loss, to take persistent symptoms seriously and seek medical advice.


However, short videos and self-assessment checklists can also encourage misdiagnosis, unnecessary supplementation and anxiety about normal variations in appearance.


Health professionals emphasize that social media can help raise awareness, but it cannot replace clinical assessment and laboratory testing. Anyone experiencing persistent fatigue, unexplained hair loss or other concerning symptoms should consult a healthcare professional rather than relying on online trends to determine their iron status.

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