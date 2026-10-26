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Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn

Medical specialists in the United Arab Emirates have cautioned that the belief that shisha smoking is less harmful than cigarette smoking is a dangerous misconceptions.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Hookah smoking, commonly known as shisha, has become a popular social activity in cafes and gatherings, but medical experts are warning that it is not a safer alternative to cigarettes.


According to a report by Gulf News, medical specialists in the United Arab Emirates have cautioned that the belief that shisha smoking is less harmful than cigarette smoking is a dangerous misconception.


Dr. Mohammed Fawzi Qatranji, a chest specialist at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, said an hour of hookah smoking could be comparable to smoking about 40 cigarettes in terms of smoke exposure.


Dr. Rachel Kaminsky, a respiratory specialist at Saudi German Hospital, said some people smoke shisha for two to four hours at a time, potentially inhaling substantial amounts of smoke.


Does water make hookah smoke safer?

Experts say the water in a hookah does not eliminate the harmful substances in tobacco smoke, despite a widespread belief that it filters out toxins.


Shisha smoke can contain carbon monoxide, tar and other toxic substances that can harm the lungs and cardiovascular system.


The charcoal used to heat hookah tobacco can also produce carbon monoxide, increasing the risk of exposure to the poisonous gas.


Which symptoms should smokers watch for?

Dr. Kaminsky warned that persistent coughing, mucus production, wheezing and shortness of breath should not be dismissed as minor symptoms.


These symptoms may indicate respiratory problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that causes progressive breathing difficulties.


However, such symptoms can have several causes and require medical assessment for an accurate diagnosis.


Is shisha less harmful than cigarettes?

Medical experts caution that hookah smoking carries significant health risks and should not be considered a safe alternative to cigarettes.


The amount of smoke inhaled during a session can be substantial, particularly when smoking continues for several hours. Hookah use also exposes smokers to toxic substances that can damage the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.


Experts recommend avoiding shisha and other tobacco products. People experiencing persistent respiratory symptoms should seek medical advice rather than assuming the symptoms are a normal consequence of smoking.

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