Fire near MetLife Stadium gate leaves tent gutted, cause unknown

Authorities responded to the blaze at around 5:51pm ET, with a joint effort from local fire crews and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority helping to extinguish the flames.

Mystery continues to shroud the cause of a fire that sent thick, black smoke billowing over MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL's New York Jets and Giants, on Sunday evening, with authorities confirming no injuries but offering no word on what sparked the blaze.





Wild scenes unfolded outside the venue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as flames broke out in the grounds surrounding the stadium shortly after the Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills in an NFL regular-season matchup, it was reported.





Footage captured the blaze near a gate to the $1.6 billion stadium, with bright orange flames lighting up the evening sky and thick plumes visible from across the complex, sending fears over supporters' safety after terrifying angles of the fire went viral across social media.





Authorities responded to the blaze at around 5:51pm ET, with a joint effort from local fire crews and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority helping to extinguish the flames.





The fire reportedly broke out in a postgame tent near the AMEX gate of the stadium, adjacent to a venue parking lot. The tent is said to be part of the American Express Venue Collection and is open to cardholders attending events at MetLife Stadium.





Video courtesy @JasADRxquisites





"Upon arrival, troopers observed visible flames," New Jersey State Police Sergeant Charles Marchan said. "At the time of the fire, the tent was unoccupied. NJSEA, Moonachie and Carlstadt fire personnel arrived on scene and extinguished the fire."





"No damage was reported to any additional structures, and no injuries were reported on scene," Marchan added.





The tent was left in a state of disarray, with only the metal skeleton of the structure left standing, while the cause of the fire remains unknown with an investigation into the source of the inferno ongoing.





The mystery surrounding the blaze has sparked concern given MetLife Stadium's status as a premier sporting venue, with questions raised over how a fire could have broken out at the expensive, 16-year-old stadium.









MetLife, which cost a reported $1.6 billion to build, opened its gates in 2010, making it one of the newer stadiums in the NFL. As well as serving as the host of the Jets and Giants' home games, it has also served as the venue for a number of high-profile sporting events.





It hosted the final of the 2026 World Cup this summer with 80,663 spectators filling the stadium to watch Spain beat Argentina in an extra-time thriller, while seven other games were held at the venue throughout the group and knockout stages of the global soccer tournament.





One year earlier, Premier League club Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final of FIFA's inaugural Club World Cup, which saw Donald Trump present the trophy to the champions. The President conducted the same duties at the World Cup final in July.





In addition to sporting events, MetLife serves as a popular venue for music concerts with some of the world's biggest artists performing at the stadium. Located around five miles west of Manhattan, the likes of Taylor Swift, Oasis, Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Shakira have all taken the stage in recent years.





MetLife Stadium is officially owned by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. However, the Jets and Giants split the construction costs and share equal ownership of the stadium entity. It has previously been named Billboard's 'Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year' nine times.





Clips taken by those still inside the stadium showed the smoke pouring over the stadium and onto the empty field, while 82,953 fans had attended the AFC East divisional clash, which finished at approximately 4:09pm ET.





Earlier in the day, the Jets fell to a humbling 31-12 defeat to the Buffalo Bills as their record moved to 2-8 heading into the back end of the season. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Geno Smith was hauled off midway through the game after appearing to suffer an ankle injury.





Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik was forced to enter the action as a result and ended up completing 11 of his 20 passes for 137 yards, with one interception.





Going forward, the Jets will be hoping to turn their season around when they face the struggling, winless Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday, while investigators remain tight-lipped on what caused Sunday's scare.