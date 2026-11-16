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Ricotta dumplings with sage butter bring comfort food to busy weeknights

Unlike traditional potato-based gnocchi, these dumplings use ricotta cheese.

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These bite-sized portions are ready to cook after being shaped

The growing appetite for simple, homemade comfort food is bringing Italian-inspired dishes into the spotlight, and ricotta dumplings with sage butter are offering a delicious way to enjoy restaurant-style cooking at home.


Ready in just 35 minutes, this easy recipe combines creamy ricotta cheese, Parmesan, fresh herbs and a rich buttery sauce to create a satisfying meal without the extra effort of making traditional gnocchi.


Designed for anyone looking to prepare something special without spending hours in the kitchen, the recipe serves two people generously and requires only a handful of everyday ingredients.


Unlike traditional potato-based gnocchi, these dumplings use ricotta cheese and Parmesan to create a soft, delicate texture with a light and slightly chewy finish.

The preparation begins by draining excess liquid from 250 grams of ricotta cheese.


The cheese is then mixed with one egg yolk, half a teaspoon of salt, 145 grams of all-purpose flour, 50 grams of finely grated Parmesan and the zest of half a lemon.


The ingredients are gently combined until a soft dough forms. Avoid mixing it too much, as keeping the mixture light helps produce tender dumplings.


Once the dough is ready, lightly flour a clean surface and divide it into two portions.


Roll each portion into a long, sausage-shaped strip before cutting it into small pieces measuring approximately 2 centimeters.


These bite-sized portions are ready to cook after being shaped. The rich sage butter sauce adds another layer of flavor to the dish.


Melt 60 grams of salted butter in a wide frying pan over medium-high heat.


Add 15 grams of fresh sage leaves and cook for two to three minutes until the butter turns golden brown and the herbs release their aroma.


Remove the pan from the heat before mixing in two grated garlic cloves, a small pinch of crushed fennel seeds and a few chili flakes.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of salted water to a boil and carefully add the dumplings. Cook them for two to three minutes, or until they rise to the surface.


Remove them with a slotted spoon and transfer them directly into the prepared sage butter. Gently toss until every piece is coated with the flavorful sauce.


To finish, divide the dumplings between two serving plates. Add fresh arugula, a squeeze of lemon juice and extra grated Parmesan for a refreshing contrast to the buttery sauce.


The combination of creamy cheese, fragrant herbs, mild garlic and citrus creates a balanced dish that feels both comforting and satisfying.


With a preparation time of just 10 minutes and a cooking time of 25 minutes, these ricotta dumplings offer an appealing option for people seeking quick, homemade meals.


They can also be served with a simple tomato sauce instead of sage butter, while leftover dumplings can be added to vegetable soup for another comforting meal.


As quick-to-prepare comfort food continues to attract attention, recipes that combine familiar ingredients with simple cooking techniques are making homemade dining more accessible.


These ricotta dumplings demonstrate how a few basic ingredients can turn an ordinary weeknight dinner into a flavorful Italian-inspired experience.

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