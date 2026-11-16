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Monday, November 16, 2026
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Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad

Three lucky winners have secured the second prize of Rs1 million each. The winning bond numbers are 699105, 780676 and 839522.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The results of the Rs1,500 prize bond draw have been officially announced following a balloting held in Hyderabad, with the National Savings authorities releasing the winning numbers.


According to the results, the first prize of Rs3 million has been won by bond number 290479.


Three lucky winners have secured the second prize of Rs1 million each. The winning bond numbers are 699105, 780676 and 839522.


The third prize carries an award of Rs18,500 per winner, with a total of 1,696 winners selected in this category. However, the complete list of third-prize winners is still awaited on the National Savings website.


Prize bond holders can check their results through the official National Savings website by selecting the Rs1,500 denomination under the prize bond section. They can also use the online search facility to verify individual bond numbers.


Under government regulations, withholding tax is deducted from prize money at 15% for tax filers and 30% for non-filers. The remaining amount is paid to winners after the applicable deductions.


Successful claimants must complete the prescribed prize claim form and submit it along with the original winning prize bond, a copy of their valid Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and any other required documents.


Prize money can be collected through authorised offices of the State Bank of Pakistan's Banking Services Corporation.

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