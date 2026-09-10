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National Savings announces Rs. 25,000 prize bond draw result

National Savings has announced the results of the Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw No. 23. The balloting was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Quetta. Investors and bondholders can now check the complete list of winning numbers.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

National Savings has announced the results of the Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw No. 23. The balloting was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Quetta. Investors and bondholders can now check the complete list of winning numbers.

The Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond offers large cash prizes, making the quarterly draw highly anticipated. The first prize is Rs30 million. Five winners will receive the second prize of Rs10 million each, while 700 bondholders will win the third prize of Rs300,000 each.

Winner Numbers

Congratulations to bond #151975 #154149 on winning the first prize and bond #322522 #428227 #504842 #579060 #647138 on winning the second prize.

Prize Money Breakdown

The Rs. 25,000 Premium Prize Bond offers three major winning tiers:

Prize LevelNumber of WinnersWinning Amount (PKR)
1st Prize0230,000,000
2nd Prize0510,000,000 each
3rd Prize1,696312,000 each


How to Check Your Prize Bond Results Online

Bondholders can check winning status by these methods:

Search Online by Bond Number

-Visit the official Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) portal.

-Enter your prize bond series and 6-digit serial number into the search tool.

-Instantly check if you are the winner.

How to Claim Prize Money

-If your number appears in the winning list:

-Download the official prize claim form from the National Savings website or collect it from any State Bank branch.

-Submit the completed form along with a copy of your valid CNIC, the original winning prize bond certificate and a copy of the bond signed on the back.

-Claims for lower-tier prizes can be processed directly through National Savings Centers and commercial banks. High value 1st and 2nd prizes are disbursed through the State Bank of Pakistan following verification.


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