Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning

Roz also shared a romantic video showcasing her dazzling diamond wedding ring.

Roz offered followers a glimpse into the romantic proposal that set their journey toward marriage in motion

Saudi model Roz has officially tied the knot with Serbian fashion model and creative director Nikola Masonisic, sharing romantic wedding footage on Instagram that has sent fans into a frenzy and sparked fresh conversations about the couple’s love story.





The couple exchanged vows Nov. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Roz revealed the milestone through a series of wedding photographs and videos posted on her official Instagram account on Sunday, finally putting months of speculation about her mystery fiancé to rest.





From intimate romantic moments to breathtaking wedding celebrations, Roz gave her followers an exclusive look at the special occasion.





One photograph showed the newlyweds holding hands, accompanied by their wedding date and the heartfelt words "Soul Tied."

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The model also shared a romantic video showcasing her dazzling diamond wedding ring, alongside a heartfelt message describing their bond as one meant to last today, tomorrow and forever.





Another clip captured the newlyweds dancing together in a celebratory atmosphere. Roz turned heads in a short, white, off-the-shoulder wedding dress featuring long sleeves, while her husband complemented her look in an elegant white outfit.

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The wedding footage quickly gained traction online, attracting millions of views and thousands of likes and comments.





Fans flooded the posts with congratulatory messages, while the couple's romantic chemistry became a major talking point across social media.





Roz also credited With Love By Georgie for the wedding photography and videography, giving fans a glimpse into the creative team behind the celebration.

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While Roz had kept her romantic life relatively private, her latest wedding posts finally revealed the identity of the man who won her heart.





Nikola Masonisic, 39, is a Serbian fashion model and creative director based in Los Angeles. He is also associated with the fashion industry, particularly menswear design and brand development.





The couple's relationship had attracted curiosity among Roz's followers, especially after she announced their engagement in July 2026. However, she had largely kept the details of their romance away from the public eye.





Before the wedding celebrations, Roz offered followers a glimpse into the romantic proposal that set their journey toward marriage in motion.





In July, the model revisited her trip to Positano, Italy, where Masonisic surprised her with a marriage proposal aboard a yacht.





In a video documenting her travel preparations, Roz revealed that she had been feeling nervous and anxious about the possibility of disappointment. Her fiancé's unusual arrangements had also raised her suspicions.

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According to Roz, Masonisic had insisted on booking appointments with makeup and hairstyling professionals and requested the phone numbers of her family members, explaining that he might need them in an emergency.





However, the real surprise was waiting for her on the yacht. With the picturesque Italian coastline in the background, Masonisic got down on one knee and presented her with a diamond engagement ring.





Roz captured the unforgettable moment on camera, visibly overwhelmed by the romantic gesture while wearing a yellow dress.





Roz, whose real name is Rawan Abdullah Abuzaid, is widely recognized as Saudi Arabia’s first female fashion model and influencer.





Now, months after that dreamy proposal, the couple has officially begun their married life, turning a once-private romance into a social media sensation.