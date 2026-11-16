UN agency warns Punjab faces severe water crisis

Punjab needs an additional 10 billion cubic meters of usable water annually to bridge the supply-demand gap and sustain its groundwater aquifer.

ISLAMABAD: Punjab's water demand already exceeds supply across all sectors, and the province is depleting groundwater at an alarming rate, according to a United Nations assessment that warns of serious challenges ahead.





The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said groundwater is being depleted by about 5.5 billion cubic meters annually over a five-year period, while surface water resources are also under growing pressure.





The findings, published in a report titled "Water and Land Accounting in Punjab," were based on annual water accounts covering five water years from 2012 to 2017. The FAO sought expert advice from water specialists, including former Water and Power Development Authority chairman Shamsul Mulk and former Indus River System Authority chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan.





The report estimated that Punjab needs an additional 10 billion cubic meters of usable water annually to bridge the supply-demand gap and sustain its groundwater aquifer. It called for comprehensive water resources management and strongly recommended establishing a commission to conduct a one-time review of provincial water resources, policies, institutional mandates and existing strategies.





The proposed commission would ensure coherence between national and inter-provincial policies, establish a mechanism to assess the impact of transboundary water projects, identify overlapping responsibilities, assess water and land resources and demand projections until 2050, and create a provincial coordination cell within the Planning and Development Department.





The report observed that the gap between water supply and demand has become particularly acute in Punjab's urban areas because of limited access to freshwater and declining groundwater reserves. Agricultural production is also increasingly at risk from water stress and groundwater depletion. Freshwater shortages have led to greater reliance on recycling low-quality water, while pollution from agro-chemicals and urban wastewater has intensified.





Rivers flowing through Punjab and its freshwater bodies have diminished significantly, with river flows declining by about 30 billion cubic meters following the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with India, the report said. The province has only 1.7% of wetland areas, and its natural landscape has declined considerably. Rainfall remains the only source of water outside canal command areas and urban centers.





The report noted that groundwater recharge sources have diminished, reducing the province's net renewable water resources. Punjab's canal system operates as a run-of-the-river system for half the year and cannot draw its full authorized share of river water.





"The reduction in drainage flows suggests a consistent water supply and demand gap," the report said.





A technical diagnosis identified four main challenges: increasing spatio-temporal water scarcity; continuous groundwater depletion; competition among sectors for water and unaccounted inter-sectoral water transfers; and the need to protect annual renewable water resources, wetlands and the natural landscape.





The report also cited shortcomings in data collection and information consolidation, and recommended expanding the land-use classification system to cover the entire province. It stressed the need for timely intervention, including exploring ways to increase surface water resources, improve groundwater recharge and develop provincial mechanisms for inter-seasonal water transfers.





Given Punjab's major contribution to the national economy, the report said, management of its water resources is particularly critical, especially as Pakistan's overall water supply is considered insecure.