Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46

The former Barcelona star played a key role in Ravenna’s 2-0 victory, providing an important assist in the build-up to the opening goal during Sunday's match.

RAVENNA: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has ended his retirement and returned to competitive football at the age of 46, making his comeback for Italian third-division club Ravenna.





The former Barcelona star played a key role in Ravenna’s 2-0 victory, providing an important assist in the build-up to the opening goal during Sunday's match.





Ronaldinho started the game but was substituted at half-time. His return attracted a large number of spectators to the stadium, with temporary stands specially constructed to accommodate the crowds.





The Brazilian last played for Fluminense in 2015. However, after becoming associated with Ravenna as an investor in August this year, he decided to return to the pitch.





Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering career, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and the Ballon d'Or in 2005.





He has scored 299 goals during his career and is reportedly keen to reach the 300-goal milestone while representing Ravenna.