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Footballer’s ankle-length hair causes trouble for opponents

Anguilla suffered a 5-0 defeat, but the most unusual moments of the match involved 36-year-old Scipio and his hair.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

A footballer’s unusually long hair became an unexpected problem for opponents during a Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football(CONCACAF) Nations League match between Anguilla and Antigua and Barbuda.

Anguilla suffered a 5-0 defeat, but the most unusual moments of the match involved 36-year-old Scipio and his hair, which reportedly reached almost to his ankles.

Scipio came on in the 69th minute, with Anguilla already trailing by five goals.


Just minutes after entering the field, Antigua’s Kevin Greene grabbed Scipio’s hair as he attempted to run with the ball. The referee immediately showed Greene a red card for the incident.

In stoppage time, Shallon Knight also pulled Scipio’s hair while trying to stop him and was sent off as well.

Antigua and Barbuda therefore finished the match with nine players despite securing a 5-0 victory.

Earlier, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) have urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to distribute at least $10 million to each of the governing body's 211 member associations from its financial reserves.

In a letter to Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said FIFA was expected to have reserves of about $6 billion at the end of the 2023-26 financial cycle, which they said would be more than sufficient to meet the organization's needs through the 2030 World Cup.

The two officials proposed that each of FIFA's 211 member associations receive at least $10 million during the 2027-30 period to be spent on football development and infrastructure.

The one-time distribution would cost FIFA about $2.11 billion.

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